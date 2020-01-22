School board info sessions

The Commission scolaire de Laval continues to grow and a new international school in Chomedey is part of that expansion. ÉCOLE PRIMAIRE INTERNATIONALE DE CHOMEDEY will open on the grounds adjacent to École Saint Martin and welcome new students for the 2020-2021 school year.
In 2018 the CSDL surveyed parents of children aged 10 and under in Chomedey, Sainte-Dorothee and Laval-ouest about their interest in a new alternative school. Chomedey parents expressed their preference for an elementary school with an international program. The new school will accommodate about 600 students, and is being built at a cost of $23.5 million.
Currently in consultation with area schools and the various jurisdictions concerned to determine how students will be admitted to the school, eligibility criteria and the school plans will be explained before the registration period which begins on February 10. The CSDL is inviting interested parents to an information meeting next month. Come learn all about the new School, which will primarily serve the Chomedey area, a neighbourhood that is still growing with a lot of students.
The meeting is Tuesday, February 4, at 7 p.m. at Ecole Saint-Martin, 4055 Saint-Martin Boulevard West. Register at https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/presence_ecoleinternationale4fev2020
The conception and building of the school will surely be included in a discussion of the board’s annual report the following day. The CSDL is inviting the public to another information session where the principal results of its most recent annual report will be discussed, on Wednesday February 5 at 6 p.m. at École d’éducation internationale de Laval, 5075 Souvenir west.
