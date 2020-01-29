The Sir Wilfrid Laurier Foundation’s annual Winter Gala raised $26,270 to provide schools and centres with academic, sports, arts and technological equipment.
With dance music by Boogie Wonder Band the event at Laval’s Embassy Plaza attracted 135 guests, including school staff, Laval Mayor Marc Demers, numerous city councillors, board members and the general public. The Foundation funds the annual Laurier Gala, an evening that recognizes the achievements of hundreds of students in the youth and adult sectors, and the Citizenship Bursary Program for graduating students.
