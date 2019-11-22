Robbery suspect sought

Laval Police are asking for the public's cooperation in identifying a suspect who allegedly committed a robbery at the Cartier metro in Laval-des-Rapides area last summer. On July 9 at approximately 5:00 p.m., the victim showed up at the Cartier subway to sell a cell phone to the suspect, who was waiting for him in a vehicle.
When they met, the victim placed his backpack on the hood of the vehicle and showed the suspect the cell phone. The latter then allegedly sprayed him with pepper spray. The victim fled while keeping his phone, but left his backpack on the hood, which included another IPhone XR. Later, the bag was found without its contents.
The suspect is a white male, about 40 years old measuring 6' 1' with short black hair. He was wearing a grey sweater, grey shorts and black shoes. His vehicle was a white Ford Escape a with a roof rack and sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or at 911 and citing file LVL 190907-039.
