Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who committed several robberies in Chomedey in November and December. The suspect allegedly broke into residences and vehicles and stole personal belongings, taking advantage of unlocked rear or side doors to get inside residences and grab valuables.
The suspect is a white male, about 18 years old measuring about 5’ 10” with diamond earrings on each side, and wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and toque, jogging pants, dark-coloured shoes and gloves.
Laval police remind residents to ensure that they lock all doors of their residence, car or any other entrance that provides access to their belongings. Citizens can contact police at any time to report a prowler or suspicious presence by calling 911. Anyone with information about this individual can contact the Info Line confidentially at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 citing file lVL191214-016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.