Laval Police are asking for the public’s cooperation in identifying a suspect who committed a robbery at a jewelry store in October.
On October 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect reportedly showed up at Bijouterie Orly in Carrefour Laval asking to see gold chains. While the employee was serving him, he allegedly grabbed a display of bracelets worth more than $10,000 and ran out of the store. The store employee and security guards lost sight of him in the parking lot.
The suspect is a black male, 18-20 years old and spoke French with a strong English accent. He measures approximately 5’7” and 144 lbs, and had short braided black hair (dreads) and black eyes. He wore a black and purple coat, a purple hoodie with a white Puma logo, and black sports pants. Anyone with information can contact police via their confidential Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing file LVL191002 035.
Police are also reminding drivers that in addition to it being dangerous and illegal to drive a “mobile igloo,” that is, cars coved in snow or ice obstructing the view of the driver or causing snow or ice to impede the view or endanger other drivers, there is also your license plate to consider. Drivers can be stopped and fined $30-$60 if their license plate is not visible. If the reflective film is peeling off your licence plate causing a discolouration of the numbers and letters, your licence plate is considered defective and should be replaced. For safety reasons, you should bring it into a service outlet if it is showing such signs of wear and it will be replaced free of charge, no matter how old It is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.