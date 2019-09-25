Ride, Click and Win!

Laval is inviting commuters to participate in the fourth edition of a major travel study using the MTL Trajet app, and sweetening the participation pot with some great prizes. The application records participants’ journeys and travel times regardless of mode of transport, collecting data to help improve planning for the development of Greater Montreal’s urban transportation system and mobility.
All you have to do , if you are 18 or over and living on the territory of the Regional Metropolitan Transport Authority (ARTM), of which Laval is a member, is download the free MTL Trajet app from the Apple Store or Google Play and record a minimum of seven days of validated trips by October 20.
After the study MTL Trajet will award he following prizes: Two annual public transit subscriptions, valued at $1,500 each; an Apple Watch; two $250 gift certificates redeemable in an outdoor shop; tickets to a hockey game; tickets to a Montreal Symphony Orchestra concert; annual BIXI subscriptions; VIP tickets for Cirque du Soleil’s Axel show; gift card for a local spa; gift card for a cooking class.
For more information visit https://ville.montreal.qc.ca/mtltrajet/en/
