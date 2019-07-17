A special evening of rhythm and poetry awaits you at Parc Champfleury Thursday July 18, when two artists will take to the stage to charm you. Philippe Routhier is a pop singer-songwriter with a lively sense of humour, who feels music must be energized, sunny and fundamentally jovial. His compositions oscillate between whimsical song and melancholic folk. Emrical a.k.a. Ricardo Lamour, is a native Lavallois who wears several hats, including that of actor, musician and social activist. He has released two albums: Cheval de trois and Momentum and has collaborated with world-class artists such as Zachary Richard and Malika Tirolien. In case of rain, the activity will be moved indoors. If in doubt, call 311.
For information call 450-963-0676 or email info@champfleury.qc.ca
