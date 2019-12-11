Respect your bin

Your blue bin deserves a little more respect, says the city, which rolled out a rap video to help foster better sorting habits among citizens.
Laval wants to improve the quality of recycling heading into its system, following a 2017 survey that found more than half of citizens put items in their recycling bin that should not be there, including category 6 plastics, clothing, toys and more.
“This is a very important subject and we clearly wanted to be part of this project. Big respect to Laval for accepting the idea, “says Vlooper of Quebec rap group Alaclair Ensemble. In addition to the music video Mets du respect dans ton bac (put respect in your bin) set in the Tricentris sorting center, Laval will provide its citizens with tools, including an explanatory leaflet distributed in every home, the objective of which is a better understanding of what should and should not be deposited in the recycling bin. The study also shows 37 percent of users place their residual materials in the bin that seems most logical, and 18 percent simply chuck it into the garbage.
Laval has implemented several initiatives to reduce the volume of waste sent to landfill, including introducing brown bins to 130,000 doors since the beginning of the program, which was introduced in 1996 during the Vaillancourt administration.
The video, produced with financial support and collaboration of Tricentris, is part of the updating of the city’s residual material management plan which can be viewed at recyclage.laval.ca.
View the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LN2tKabrcuA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3-hDpEx7v2yihdXnvfE11FSqnyLWA9XJLGCyLeNzxeyak6zUBD30B6vEE
