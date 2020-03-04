Researchers look at key protein

A team of local researchers has taken a step closer towards a better understanding of the most common form of Batten disease, a neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily affects children.
Led by Stephane Lefrançois at Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique’s (INRS) Laval facility, they recently published findings about a role played by a key protein - CLN3 - in the Journal of Cell Science.
In the absence of the disease, CLN3 ensures a constant supply of proteins to the endosome, an intracellular compartment that serves as a sorting centre for proteins within the cell. In simple terms, under the cellular process, a receptor carries proteins from the production factory to the sorting centre. Thanks to CLN3, the transporter normally returns to pick up another load of proteins in an ongoing cycle. In the presence of the protein mutations, however, the truck doesn't make the return trip. Instead, it is redirected with the vital proteins accumulating and causing cellular degeneration.
“We think that children with the disease develop normally in their early years because their cells compensate by making more trucks. It's possible that the cells can't keep up, so the system becomes dysfunctional and starts to degrade,” adds Lefrançois at Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre.
Children affected by Batten disease are born with no symptoms and develop normally, learning to walk, talk, and interact with others. Between 5 and 8 years of age, however, they start to regress. “The first symptom that leads parents to seek medical attention for their child is a loss of vision caused by retinal degeneration” explains Lefrançois. “This is followed by cognitive regression characterized by speech and mobility impairment. The life expectancy for people with the disease is usually around 30 years." Worldwide, it is estimated that one person in 100,000 has Batten's disease in all its forms.
Lefrançois is working with a team of European researchers to re-establish normal CLN3 function with a promising drug to prevent degradation of the receptor so it can continue carrying proteins.
