Remembrance Day ceremony in Laval

The City of Laval hosted a Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday at City Hall to commemorate Veterans. In attendance were representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion Chomedey branch, the 4th Battalion Royal 22nd Regiment, the sea cadets, army cadets and air cadets, members of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier school board, several elected officials and Laval residents.
Laval Mayor Marc Demers, addressed the crowd saying, “I think that it is particularly important to emphasize the courage of the military men and women who sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom. The memories and knowledge of war is what drives us to undertake the means necessary to strive for peace.”
On Remembrance Day, Monday, November 11th, the City of Laval hoisted the Legion flag at City Hall in honour of Veterans.
