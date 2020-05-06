Register and save a life

The city is reminding citizens of the importance of organ donation.
“Even in the context of a pandemic, organ and tissue donation can save lives” reads a city statement, explaining why Laval supports Transplant Quebec for National Organ and Tissue Donation Week last month.
Laval joined the outreach effort of nearly 100 municipalities, associations and foundations this year, Mayor Marc Demers saying “by participating in it in a symbolic way, we want to encourage people to think about the importance of doing this, and above all, to talk about it with their loved ones. Simply signing the sticker and affixing it to the back of your health insurance card, or registering on any of the consent records, can potentially save many lives,”.
Last year in Quebec, 490 people received a transplant thanks to the generosity of 179 donors. In Laval alone, 36 people were transplanted. As of December 31, 2019, 799 people were waiting for organ donation in Quebec, including 46 in Laval.
Transplant Quebec reminds Quebecers that registering in one of the consent registers is the best way to signify one’s agreement to donate organs, as is the importance of talking to your loved ones about it.
For information on organ donation visit https://www.transplantquebec.ca
