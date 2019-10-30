Regional exporters lauded

Four firms will represent Laval at the second annual MercadOr Quebec Gala in Laval on November 20. As regional winners in their respective categories, these companies advance to the provincial final of the competition, which supports export activities as a major necessity of globalized markets. The MercadOr competition highlights exporters' success and provides them with a showcase to share the nature of their activities. The event is organized by Commerce International Québec (CIQ), the network that brings together regional export promotion organizations (ORPEX).
This year’s regional finalists are new exporters Totm exposition and FilmOrganic; and for market diversification, Planbox (under $5 millions in sales) and GA International more than $5 million.
