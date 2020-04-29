Recruitment effort begins to bear fruit

Quebec’s jecontribute.com platform to get Quebecers to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic has started to pay off in Laval.
With some estimates pegging Quebec's shortfall of healthcare workers as high as 9,500, Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) has been in recruitment mode since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis as manpower needs are high, and to date 1,472 people have registered on the jecontribue.com/Laval list.
All registrants were contacted by the CISSS to validate their field of interest and experiences and 613 people were hired temporarily by contract. A further 109 volunteers were also assigned to the reception of institutions and to long-term care centres as service assistance. "It's an encouraging picture when you see all these people interested in coming to offer reinforcements to the health care system,” said CISSS human resources director Julie Lamarche. “The public mobilization encourages us to continue our recruitment efforts."
The network is still looking for people in several areas such as auxiliary nurses, orderlies, maintenance workers, cooks, meal distribution assistants, administrative staff, people to staff reception to support hygiene measures, etc.
Interested individuals can submit their resume and fill out the form at jecontribuecovid19.gouv.qc.ca
