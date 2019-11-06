Laval has to date recovered nearly $50 million of funds illegally obtained through fraudulent schemes in connection with public contracts since 1997.
“Recovering overpayments because of the corruption and collusion that once prevailed in Laval is a priority for our administration,” said Mayor Marc Demers, who applauded “the exceptional and tenacious work” of the city’s legal affairs department under director Simon Tremblay. The team, many of whose members come from the Charbonneau commission, which unearthed various fraudulent schemes in Quebec in the awarding and management of public contracts in the construction industry, “has unique expertise in Quebec and will continue its efforts to recover even more taxpayer money."
The money comes from various sources, including former Laval Mayor Gilles Vaillancourt (as part of a plea deal) and stems from agreements within the voluntary repayment program of the Act to ensure mainly the recovery of amounts improperly paid as a result of fraud or fraudulent tactics in connection with public contracts, but also through separate agreements. "While the government's program is complete, we continue to make the necessary efforts to advance the rights of Laval taxpayers and recover the maximum amount of funds diverted."
“Our efforts bore fruit” said Tremblay, adding that a significant sum of funds recovered had been diverted through schemes “revealed at Charbonneau” but also through Projet Honorer which in 2013 led to the arrest of 37 people including Vaillancourt by the province’s permanent anti-corruption squad UPAC.
The taxpayer cash recovered has all been earmarked by the administration to fund the Fonds Place-du-Souvenir which finances projects to assist children from disadvantaged backgrounds; $20 million to the reserve for the acquisition and development of natural environments; and cash payments for capital assets to avoid the use of debt. The decision to fund new programs of the administration’s choice rather than return cash directly back to taxpayers via credits on tax bills is not without controversy and has raised the ire of a significant number of Laval residents, but the administration has repeatedly insisted that it is doing so by using the cash for the programs. It has also remained mum on many of the sources of the recovered funds, often citing confidentiality agreements as part of the recovery efforts.
"Our strong desire to recover what belongs to residents, coupled with the efficiency of our team, already offers us excellent results,” concludes Demers, adding that further lawsuits will be added in the coming months, and not limited to construction contracts alone." To date, in addition to the many settlements, seven lawsuits have been filed, says Demers, and several more will follow.
