Laval city employees and retirees have set a new record with its donation to Centraide this year. The cheque for $283,032 was presented by Laval Mayor Marc Demers to Caroline Vachon of Centraide of Greater Montreal, following a six-week campaign of fundraising activities organized by the employees current and past. The sum surpassed last year’s record gift of $250,150. Since 1998, the city of Laval has been mobilizing its employees and retirees to give back to the community, with more than 25 Laval organizations receiving support from Centraide annually.
Record donation
Joel Ceausu
