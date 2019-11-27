Record donation

Laval city employees and retirees have set a new record with its donation to Centraide this year. The cheque for $283,032 was presented by Laval Mayor Marc Demers to Caroline Vachon of Centraide of Greater Montreal, following a six-week campaign of fundraising activities organized by the employees current and past. The sum surpassed last year’s record gift of $250,150. Since 1998, the city of Laval has been mobilizing its employees and retirees to give back to the community, with more than 25 Laval organizations receiving support from Centraide annually.

