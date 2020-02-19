While many English school commissioners take to the courts to battle Bill 40 – which replaces their councils and boards with service centres – and take to social media to voice their outrage at the Quebec government, the professionals, teachers, administrators, volunteers and parents who have worked inside the system and schools have been waiting for guidance on what is coming, and have begun to receive some.
The administrators of English boards around Greater Montreal put out reassuring and similar messages to the community last week, summarizing changes brought on by Bill 40, and insisting that nothing much will actually change inside schools.
English-Montreal School Board Director-General Ann-Marie Matheson sent a letter to parents of Quebec’s largest English board, telling them that “there will be no noticeable difference in our schools or classrooms because of Bill 40; whether called a ‘school board’ or ‘service centre’.”
Matheson said the educational and personal success of students remains a primary mission and goal adding, “Bill 40 does not make changes to staffing, so all of the caring teachers, principals and staff who work with our students and at head office to support the schools, remain in place… I recognize that parents and staff may still have questions about Bill 40 as this is a rather complex new law” she concluded, assuring that once the board’s legal team is done reviewing the law’s recent amendments more information will be provided.
The document was only signed by the DG, as the EMSB is currently under government trusteeship following a report and investigation finding irregularities and issues with contract-awarding, over-politicization of council to the detriment of student interests, and years of internecine squabbles, allegations of nepotism, corruption and corrosive tensions between governance and administrators, with calls for trusteeship by both outside observers and long-time council members.
A very similar message was issued by the Sir Wilfrid Laurier Board north of Montreal, which has only five commissioners elected by universal suffrage among its 13-member council, and a chair selected by fellow councillors via secret ballot in 2018. The statement declared that the SWL “Commitment-to-Success Plan and the Education Project of each school and centre will continue to guide the work of our school teams to ensure that all students reach their full potential.”
Activities in schools and centres will also continue as planned it reads, and Sir Wilfrid Laurier will “continue to develop learning and working environments that promote health, safety and well-being for all students and staff.”
For its part, the Lester B. Pearson School Board insisted that its network of schools will “continue to provide all educational and complementary services to our students. We remain focused on student achievement, wellness and engagement while adhering to our core values of respect, integrity, innovation, inclusion, and community.” The LBPSB statement, signed by DG Cindy Finn and chair Noel Burke – also selected as chair by fellow board commissioners – adds that “the tasks and responsibilities of all employees of the Lester B. Pearson School Board remain essentially the same.”
