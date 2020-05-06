Read and create

The stay-at-home period is the best time to awaken both the philosopher and the creator in you and your child by participating in a reading of an imaged literary work.
Laval’s libraries are presenting Les capsules de Milva where you can play with words and reflections, find your answers and follow the path of creating a literary work, even theatrical during a parent-child moment rich in sharing.
Inspired by the philo-creative approach of the Maison Théâtre, these capsules (in French) allow children to reflect, position themselves and create from proposed literary works. The mediator-storyteller tells the story, highlights the questions, revives the child’s reflections, proposes creative paths and challenges the children to lend themselves to the experience. The activity is aimed at an audience of 6 to 10 years old (and their parents).
Check it out Monday, May 11, and Wednesday, May 13 at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020, 11 a.m.
Watch Milva’s capsules at www.facebook.com/watch/bibliothequeslaval/546066042998494
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.