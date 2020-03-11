Quebec to spend $121 million on area roads

Laval area roadways are getting a boost thanks to new funding from Quebec City, announced Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete last week. More than $121 million has been earmarked for various projects in the region for the 2020-2022 period.
The transport department is planning investments of $121,627,000 for concrete projects that offer significant economic benefits in the region, says Skeete. “This demonstrates the importance the government places on maintaining and improving our road network.”
The cash is divided into three envelopes: $24.7 million into road conditions, $51.6 million for structures, and $45.3 million to make the network more secure and efficient.
Announced projects include paving Highways 25 and 440 in both directions between Boulevard des Mille-Îles and Montée Saint-François; implementing preferential bus measures on avenue des Bois between Highway 440 and Arthur Sauvé Boulevard; and on south-bound Highways 13 and 15.
Laval’s extensive road network is essential to economic and social development said Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for the Laval region. “These investments will improve our travel, but also help create and maintain jobs.”
Also planned are upgrading the drainage on Route 125 (Pie-IX) between Saint-Martin and de la Concorde; reconstruction of the noise barrier along south-bound Highway 15 between boulevards Sainte-Rose and Curé-Labelle (financed 50/50 with Laval and built by city); and resurfacing Highway 15 north and south between boulevard Dagenais and the Gédéon-Ouimet bridge.
Prioritized projects were those that could increase security, positively affect the impacts of climate change, and those that decrease flood risk.
