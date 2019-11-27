Quebec games brew

There’s a new brew in town, thanks to a partnership between the Jeux du Québec and Les Insulaires Microbrasseurs.
The Laval-based microbrewery announced their Laval 2020 American Pale Ale made with Laval hops, as part of a partnership with the organizing committee of the 55e Finale des Jeux du Québec to be held next summer from July 31 to August 8 in Laval. A portion of the profits from each sale will support the games' organizing committee activities.
“Les Insulaires Microbrasseurs have seized the opportunity to increase their visibility while supporting a major event for our city," said city councillor and committee member Nicholas Borne. Bravo and long life to this young company that stands out not only for its activities, but also for its commitment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.