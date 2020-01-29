Quebec funds Laval projects

Nine Laval initiatives got some good news this week, with Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete announcing $2,026,074 in funding for their completion and the implementation of a sectoral agreement under the province’s regional support fund, the Fonds d’appui au rayonnement des régions (FARR).
On behalf of Municipal affairs minister Andrée Laforest, and Finance minister Eric Girard, Skeete said the funds allow regional stakeholders to develop their own priority projects. “Our government is giving Laval’s elected officials the means to develop and support promising projects for the region” he said at Laval city hall, accompanied by Laval mayor Marc Demers, himself a member of the Fund’s project selection committee. “The projects announced today demonstrate Laval’s vitality in several areas: community, social, cultural, tourism and the environment. They will undoubtedly enhance our region. “
Demers agreed. “Thanks to the funding granted, organizations and partners have the means to take concrete action through projects that meet the needs of our population.”
The announcement included funding for diverse projects such as the three-year, $1.4 million sectoral agreement for the implementation of the cultural development plan, transforming cultural infrastructure and projects for the entire Laval community, and $150,000 to modernize the immersive and participatory space mission experience integrated into space camps to ensure the renewal of the Cosmodome’s offer.
“These projects bear witness to the dynamism, creativity and innovation that reign in our territory” added Demers. “In addition, thanks to the agreement signed with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, a total of $2.8 million will be invested over the next three years in the implementation of the Cultural Development Plan for the region. This is a major investment perfectly aligned with the cultural vision adopted by Laval.”
For more information about Laval’s priorities for the FARR visit www.mamh.gouv.qc.ca/fileadmin/publications/developpement_territorial/programmes/FARR/portrait_laval_priorites_regionales.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.