Pull it out!

If you or someone in your family suffers from ragweed allergies, then you know how much of a curse it can be in the late summer months.
On July 13 and 14, all Laval residents are invited to remove ragweed plants from their land and along the streets by participating in the city's first annual weed-pulling campaign. By eliminating these plants in mid-July, you can prevent them from releasing their pollen and thus help to reduce the symptoms for those with allergies.
In this first edition of the annual campaign, a team of city employees will be present at various locations throughout the territory to remove the weeds and the city is inviting residents who wish to join in for a collective effort.
If you want to learn more about this plant and how to recognize it, meet the team in the following places:
Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Along Rivière des Mille-Îles :
Berge des baigneurs (behind l’Église Sainte-Rose)
Berge de la plage des Iles
Berge des Goélands
Berge aux quatre vents
Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Along Rivière des Prairies
Parc Berthiaume-du-Tremblay
Parc Gagné
Parc Rosaire-Gauthier
