Puccini work a timeless classic

Martina Serafin, Marcelo Álvarez, Guanqun Yu and Alexander Tsymbalyuk with Marco Armiliato conductor

 photo Richard Termine

Giacomo Puccini’s telling of the story of the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men and the suitor Calàf who risks his head for her hand and sings the famed aria “Nessun dorma” is coming to the big screen at Cineplex Laval October 12, direct from the Metropolitan Opera. Turandot is a story based on a text based on a medieval Persian tale, with Puccini’s opera set in China, where the hopeful suitor must solve three riddles to obtain the princess’s hand or face death.

