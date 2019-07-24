Public art mentorship

The city is offering a new public art mentoring program. Thanks to this initiative, an emerging artist will have access to professional accompaniment in addition to being offered the means to create a first work that will be installed in front of the Centre de création artistique de Laval.
Since making a work of public art is not learned in school but rather in the field, and the first experiences, although very important, are often disappointing, the city of Laval has created a mentoring program, the first step of which is a competition. Three finalists will be accompanied in the crucial stages leading up to the presentation of a project to a competition. Finally, the winning artist will benefit from four months of professional support offered by renowned multi-disciplinary artist Laurent Lamarche, in addition to having access to the technical and budgetary resources necessary to realize the work.
Up-and-coming artists have until September 26, 2019, at 4 p.m., to submit their applications.
For full details, visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Culture/soutien-financier-pour-les-artistes.aspx.
