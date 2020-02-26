Program allows alternative to court proceedings

The Quebec government officially implemented the justice ministry’s General Alternative Measures Program (PMRG) in Quebec last fall and was highlighted by Quebec Justice Minister Sonia Lebel during her announcement of new measures for Laval’s municipal courthouse last week.
The PMRG for adults allows people accused of certain crimes to participate in a structured process of redress for the harm they have caused, geared toward responding to the needs of their victims.
The Criminal Code provides for alternative measures instead of traditional court proceedings so that adult offenders charged with certain offences can take responsibility for their actions and settle the dispute that brought them into the justice system, following an alternative route to usual proceedings.
The program is expected to decrease recidivism among accused as they take control of the problems that may have led to their involvement with the justice system and begin positive social integration that helps prevent them from committing future offences.
Since the launch of the Justice Ministry’s 2017 pilot project in Sherbrooke, Saguenay and Joliette, the PMRG has succeeded in 91 percent of cases for 756 participants. The program will be available in all Quebec jurisdictions within two years.
Now in Laval, eligible offenses include those prosecuted exclusively by summary conviction (accused does not benefit from a preliminary inquiry or a trial before a jury); hybrid offenses subject to a maximum sentence of 2 or 5 years prosecuted summarily or by way of indictment; indictable offenses subject to maximum sentences of 2 or 5 years; hybrid offences subject to 10-year maximum sentences and some drug-related offenses.
A large number of crimes are excluded from the PMRG including acts subject to minimum sentences, offences regarding administration of justice implicating corruption or abuse of trust by bureaucrats; crimes of sexual nature; hate propaganda offences; terrorism; offenses committed in the context of conjugal violence and more.
Alternative measures are chosen to reflect the needs of the offender, society, and the victim. Various measures can be applied, including direct reparation to the victim, via mediation or payment of financial compensation; reparation to the community through community service; and awareness-raising or treatment measures, such as participation in psychological counselling therapy.
An offender’s eligibility is determined after criminal and penal prosecuting attorneys look at all circumstances surrounding the offence; interests and point of view of the victim; the offender’s current situation, including criminal record and steps already undertaken to complete rehabilitative measures; interests of society; offender’s stated willingness to repair the harm caused; prospect for rehabilitation and dissuasive effect.
Prosecutors also assess whether an offender’s prior offences, if any, were linked to a newly-revealed and underlying problem of alcohol or drug abuse, gambling or mental health. Once a determination is made, Quebec correctional services confirm eligibility.
