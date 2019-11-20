The city obliges all contractors offering private snow removal services to register their vehicles with the city. The registration fee is $100 for the first vehicle used and $25 per additional vehicle. Registration is valid for the period between November 1 and May 1 and should be done at the Multi-service counter at 1333 Chomedey Boulevard, Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contractors must provide proof of liability insurance of $1 million and the registration certificate for each service vehicle are required at the time of application. Stickers must be affixed to the top right of the windshield of each service vehicle and violators are liable to a fine.
For snow removal operations, contractors, merchants and citizens are reminded that it is strictly forbidden to pile up or place snow on a public road, whether on the street, sidewalks or on medians. Snow must be deposited on citizens' land or transported to the snow depot. It is strictly forbidden to blow snow on or bury fire hydrants, and contractors are responsible for any damage to private or public property during snow removal operations. Residents who see contractors violate the rules are encouraged to call 311.
The city’s authorized snow depot can be accessed once a discharge card is obtained from the Public Works Department at 2550 Industrial Boulevard in Chomedey. Call 450-978-6888 for an appointment. Access to the depot is granted only on appointment. To make an appointment Monday to Friday call 514-294-7678 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; outside of regular hours: 438-925-5512 or email tp.executioncontrats@laval.ca. The snow depot at Demix quarry, 100 Saulnier Street, only opens when the City of Laval undertakes its blowing operations.
