Investigators set up a command post Tuesday at the intersection of Concorde east and Budapest in Duvernay to gather information and images filmed during an altercation that may be related to the August 11 killing. Some images have been circulated on social media, and those present at the event are invited to meet with investigators in complete confidentiality.
On Sunday August 11, Laval police responded to a disturbance call at a party at a private residence, where according to reports, the party was normally taking place until individuals showed up uninvited. The situation deteriorated and there was reportedly an altercation outside the residence.
During their intervention, police located a man with stab wounds a few hundred metres from the address. The 21-year-old victim, Dierri Michel, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also located a second victim who also had serious stab wounds, and his condition is now considered stable. Michel had no criminal record. Witnesses are encouraged to contact major crime investigators via the police Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636)
