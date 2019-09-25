Police news

Laval Police are seeking information about an arson attack at the Mirch Masala restaurant at 4225 Samson Blvd., in Chomedey. On the night of August 2, a suspect allegedly approached from the rear of the building and smashed the front window of the restaurant with a sledgehammer. He then allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail inside the restaurant. Surveillance camera footage shows that the suspect then left the scene southbound on 92nd Avenue.
Any information related to this investigation can be transmitted in complete confidence to the Police Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 and citing file LVL 190802 006.
Police are searching for 20-year-old Samuel Rouleau, who left hospital on an outing on September 14 but never returned. His relatives fear for his safety because he has to take medication and does not have it with him. Rouleau may be found in Montreal or Laval, particularly in Parc des Prairies. Rouleau is white and French-speaking, standing 5’8” and weighing 165 lbs. He has red hair and beard, green eyes and was last wearing a black hoodie, red t-shirt, black pants and black boots. Anyone with information about Rouleau can contact the Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and citing LVL190914 075.
