Police cruiser crashes into four parked vehicles Saturday morning in Laval

Laval police officers crashed into four parked vehicles after losing control of their vehicle while attempting to manoeuvre a U-turn last Saturday morning at approximately 6 A.M. near the Saint-Martin & McNamara intersection in Laval.
The Police cruiser was severally damaged. The two officers were taken to hospital and treated for injuries sustained in the crash. The officer in the passenger's seat was treated for lacerations to her face which resulted from the shattered windshield. The officer who was driving the cruiser was treated for an injury to his arm.
The officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect who was known to police, driving a vehicle which they believed to be linked to a domestic disturbance call they had received from a home nearby earlier that morning. The suspect in the case was not arrested and it was later determined that no criminal charges will ensue.
According to Laval Police Constable, Evelyne Boudreau, the presence of black ice on the road may have been a factor which caused the crash.
