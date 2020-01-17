Laval Police are cautioning merchants that a group of fraudsters is soliciting payments for ads on the telephone. The scammers are asking for payment for ads in the upcoming magazine of the Quebec Firefighters Association (APQ). The criminals contact a merchant by phone, claiming to renew an advertising agreement for the year 2020. Police say that the APQ is not currently soliciting for their magazine and urges merchants to be vigilant for any request for payment over the phone. Citizens who have been victims of this scheme are encouraged to contact police by calling 911. To learn more about these types of fraud and get prevention tips, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at: https://bit.ly/35UKaws.
The SPL is also asking for the public’s help to locate 15-year-old Koraly Blais. On January 12, Blais left her home to go to an appointment, but never returned. Her family is concerned for her safety due to the relationships she has. The black, French-speaking girl measures 5’8” and weighs 205 pounds. She has black (orange) hair and brown eyes, a nostril piercing and was wearing a black coat. Anyone with information about Koraly Blais can contact police confidentially via the Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 citing file LVL200113-005.
