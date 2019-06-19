Homicides are up and disappearances are down according to the Laval Police annual report deposited at city council last week.
The Director of the Police Service tabled the 2018 report for the department, which had a budget of $112.1 million and employed 565 police officers, 129 civilian staff, 83 school crossing guards and 43 managers.
Some of the highlights:
A 20-percent decline in reported crime has been recorded over the last 10 years while the population grows each year. For the first time in five years, the total volume of criminal cases has risen slightly. In response, various actions were undertaken, including a project to counter urban violence in the summer of 2018.
There were five homicides last year, (only one in 2017), and attempted murder has also increased (13 vs. 7 in 2017). Most cases involves people with known criminal activities or relationships with criminal organizations. The number of robbery victims (202) decreased (from 219 in 2017), and there were 129 robberies on people (139 in 2017) and 59 on businesses (72 in 2017). The number of crimes against property is 7417 (7593 in 2017). The decline initiated in recent years has therefore continued in 2018.
Disappearance records (626) are at their lowest level last year, a decrease of 132 cases compared to 2017 and a decrease of 427 cases compared to 2014.
Last year there were 344 reported victims of sexual offenses, a number that has increased for the last five years, and the service’s “reflection on a better ability to respond.” Laval cops also recorded 1905 cases of dealing with individuals with a “disturbed mental state”, 285 more than in 2017, with an average daily report for this type of file increasing from four in 2017 to five last year.
To read the complete (French-only) report: www.laval.ca/police/Documents/rapport-activite-2018.pdf
