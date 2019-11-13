Pie-IX lights replaced

You may have noticed the obstacles and detours on Pie-IX boulevard last week, and they aren’t leaving until the end of the month. Transports Quebec is having streetlights replaced on Pie-IX, the work carried out mainly during the night in order to limit the repercussions on the road network.
The work runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until the end of November, and will result in partial and complete closures of one direction of boulevard Pie-IX, between rue de la Duchesse and the service road of Highway 440 west; and complete closure of access ramps from and to the westbound Highway 440 service road at Pie-IX Boulevard. During complete closures of Pie-IX, traffic will be reversed or alternate directions.
The streetlight work may be postponed or cancelled if weather conditions dictate. Observing signage in place is essential.
For more info call 511
