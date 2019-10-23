Philo in residence

Did you know that Laval’s Maison des arts has a philosopher in residence this year? As a first event at MDA, author Jérémie McEwan is offering an exchange based on the canvasses of the Échos exhibition by Louis-Philippe Côté on display at Salle Alfred-Pellan.
“Art plays a central role in the practice, as a concrete manifestation of the philosophy woven into our time” says the Collège Montmorency teacher whose Philosophie du hip-hop connects the dots between western philosophical traditions and American hip hop culture. The event is free and open to all. For information call 450 662-4440 or email mda@laval.ca
