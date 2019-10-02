"Pharmachien" debunks quackery

"Vitamins give energy!" "If you catch a cold, it means your immune system is weakened!" "Antioxidants prevent cancer!" "After the holidays, you have to cleans your liver!"
Residents are invited to a highly interactive, scientific and humorous presentation by Olivier Bernard, "The Pharmachien," who addresses popular myths and beliefs, and explains how you can actually have a significant effect on your health without getting fooled by wacky treatments and dodgy marketing.
The free event takes place Monday October 7 at Centre communautaire de Lausanne
For Information call 450-978-0807
