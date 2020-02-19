A walk across the road turned horrifically tragic last Friday afternoon in Chomedey, when a dump truck struck a woman as she crossed at 100th avenue and Saint-Martin Boulevard West. Police and first responders arrived on the scene shortly after a 911 call was placed at 2:40 p.m. The 69-year-old woman was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died in hospital.
Police closed off all roads in the area after the incident and Urgences Santé technicians treated the driver of the truck, in his 50s, for shock. According to Laval police, the snow removal truck, belonging to a city subcontractor, was turning westward from 100th north when the impact occurred. It is not yet known what prevented the driver from seeing the woman or how she came to be hit.
In the heart of Saint-Martin district, there are no traffic lights at the stop, despite the city saying it had plans to install them at the intersection that has long been subject to construction, detours and other issues as the city completed the work necessary to extend 100th avenue northward to Highway 440 after many years.
The area and even the intersection itself has also been the subject of many complaints by Laval residents at council, on social media and even in person with city officials over traffic, speeding, pedestrian safety, lack of sidewalks, street lights, traffic lights and more.
The neighbourhood was also the sight of the infamous “pole in the road,” a Hydro utility pole left in the middle of a busy roadway with no barriers or warning markers for days following the widening of the road surface until alerted by dozens of residents.
Last year a Suburban reporter witnessed a local resident questioning local councillor Aline Dib at a social event about the lack of snow clearing in the area, only to be told that she should not ask those types of questions of an élu at a social event. The previous winter, repeated attempts by The Suburban to get information on the area’s perceived lack of adequate snow clearing and complaints about it from the local councillor prompted a response not from the councillor but from a member of the mayor’s staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.