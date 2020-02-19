Roads, greenery, identity: that’s the city’s starting point on planning its downtown centre.
Some 200 people received those three main guidelines last week at the launch of a participatory approach to the a special urban planning program (PPU) in downtown Laval.
Laval is the result of the merger of several municipalities, and is one of a few cities not built around a downtown,” said Mayor Marc Demers. “Although the sector exists and is already defined, the development of the PPU represents a unique opportunity to reflect on its development and to clarify the guidelines that will frame it.” Still says Demers, “we need to carry out this reflection with the whole population because it is only by involving all stakeholders that we will see the emergence of a city centre that meets the needs and aspirations of all.”
With an area of more than 800 hectares bordered by le Corbusier and the CN railway to the east, Concorde and Notre Dame to the south, Chomedey to the west, and Highway 440 and Saint-Martin to the north, because of its large size, the downtown sector includes a large number of infrastructure, services and businesses serving the entire island and even the Montreal metropolitan area, including two major public transport facilities (Carrefour bus terminal and intermodal Montmorency station), and as such the PPU receives financial participation of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal.
Downtown is relatively new: A full 24 percent of buildings were constructed between 2001 and 2019, compared to 4 percent in Laval overall, and the oldest surviving building in the city centre is a single-family home constructed in 1952. Downtown is also hot: with some 84 percent of it experiencing above-average temperatures, thanks to major heat islands Carrefour Laval, Centre Laval, Galeries Laval, Quartier Laval and Centropolis, as well as educational institutions and Montmorency terminus. In comparison, 44 percent of the city overall has such high temperatures. Issues to address these challenges include demineralization of public and private land, integration of white and vegetated roofs and finding balance between urban intensification and soil vegetation.
Consultation participants were presented with a summary of that already expressed by citizens and various stakeholders during a dozen consultation activities over the last six years. The main findings from the territory's diagnosis were also presented: The street network is to be completed, greenspaces need consolidation and an urban identity is to be defined.
Development guidelines and main intentions were unveiled for the four major sectors: Montmorency, l’Avenir, Carré Laval and Centropolis.
The city is now taking online comments until March 13, 2020, which will be followed by invitational participatory workshops in April. Other consultation activities will take place throughout the year, including more workshops and public hearings before adopting a final plan in late 2021.
All information on the next steps is available at repensonslaval.com/centre-ville.
