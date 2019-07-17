Parks filled with free activities

More than 20 Laval parks are offering a variety of activities for all ages and tastes this week, including more than 80 outdoor dance, theatre, circus, and artistic animations, and more than 40 sports and cultural initiations, from street hockey to tango. With nearly 30 outdoor film screenings and 15 neighbourhood parties, this summer’s activity roster is sure to bring in more than last year’s 30,000 visitors to the free park activities.
To discover the full line-up check out dehors.laval.ca
