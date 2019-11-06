Parking restrictions return

Seasonal parking rules are now in effect.
Alternative parking, which is normally in effect as of Oct. 1 each year, was postponed to Nov. 1 this year as the city tries to phase out the scheme altogether over an extended period.
The city enforces the rule, which exasperates many residents, to ease street maintenance, ensure traffic flow of emergency vehicles and improve the quality of its snow removal. It also results in fewer snow blowing signs that need to be deployed after each snowfall.
Alternative parking is mandatory Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., regardless of weather and public holidays.
During the day, you need to make sure your vehicle is parked on the right side of the street, however, in the evening, at night and on weekends, you can park on both sides unless other parking restrictions are in place. Some streets, such as narrow roads or those with bike lanes, school and park zones, have different signage. Keep a close eye on the all signs before parking.
The city also wants citizens to be mindful of removable snow clearing panels installed on snowbanks. These signs take precedence over permanent panels during snow-blowing operations.
For more information visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Citizens/information-on-snow-removal.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.