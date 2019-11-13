With the arrival of the first serious snowfall comes another long-awaited sight for Laval motorists, this one a boon: The pilot project to eliminate alternative parking begins this Friday in restricted areas of Sainte-Rose, Chomedey and Duvernay, where it will be possible to park on either side of the street, where width permits, except during snow removal operations.
It’s the first initiative related to the implementation of the city’s new parking policy, which stems from public consultations where citizens were almost unanimous in their condemnations of alternate parking rules. Motorists usually have to follow seasonal parking restrictions from, October 1 to April 30, or for about 150 days. By lifting this obligation when there is no ongoing snow clearing or removal operations, the gain in days when it is possible to park on both sides of the street will be considerable, especially at the beginning and end of winter.
To find out about the snow removal in progress and to check if you can park on either side of the 80 streets included in the pilot project, motorists in these areas can call the telephone number listed on new road signs, view the interactive map online, and subscribe to text and email alerts.
For information visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/projet-pilote-retrait-stationnement-alternance.aspx?lcidsync=1
