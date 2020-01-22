Four dancers tell a tale on courage, failure, destiny and tolerance in oZe, a new dance production for youth showing this weekend at Maison des arts.
Produced by by Destins Croisés and aimed at children aged 6 and over, oZe is inspired by L. Frank Baum’s epic and classic The Wizard of Oz, feeding on and drawing inspiration from the multiple levels of the story and its themes, adapted to contemporary realities through the bodies of a quartet of versatile dancers.
The show runs 45 minutes and offers a reflection on acceptance of self and others, while addressing the notions of risk and loss of control. oZe explains to young and old that everyone hides in him a lion, a scarecrow or a magician in search of their courage, heart or path.
Destins Croisés’ creations explore the interweaving of genres and physical characters in a desire to break boundaries and create with differences. With choreography by Ishmael Mouaraki and the collaboration of performers Audrey Bergeron, Charles Brécard, Charles-Alexis Desgagnés, Bailey Eng and José Flores, the show is followed by a free workshop for families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.