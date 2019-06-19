Out of the labs, into the parks

Laval’s science museums are coming outside this summer as the labs arrives in parks for residents of all ages to learn and enjoy, in a series of events in collaboration with the Armand-Frappier Museum, the Centre d'interprétation de l'eau (C.I.EAU), Cosmodome and Parc de la Rivière des Mille-Îles.
You can catch the labs outdoors at various events this summer:
Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Parc Champfleury for Fête nationale
Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Berge aux Quatre-Vents, Les Festivités de l'Ouest
Saturday, August 24, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Parc des Prairies, Closing Day
Sunday, September 1, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Centre de la Nature, Family Day
In case of rain, the activity will be cancelled. For information call 311 or 450-978-8000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.