Out of the labs, into the parks

Laval’s science museums are coming outside this summer as the labs arrives in parks for residents of all ages to learn and enjoy, in a series of events in collaboration with the Armand-Frappier Museum, the Centre d'interprétation de l'eau (C.I.EAU), Cosmodome and Parc de la Rivière des Mille-Îles.

You can catch the labs outdoors at various events this summer:

Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Parc Champfleury for Fête nationale

Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Berge aux Quatre-Vents, Les Festivités de l'Ouest

Saturday, August 24, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Parc des Prairies, Closing Day

Sunday, September 1, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Centre de la Nature, Family Day

In case of rain, the activity will be cancelled. For information call 311 or 450-978-8000

