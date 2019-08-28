With vitality and a zest for life, the Orchestre symphonique de Laval’s Grands Concert series celebrates the full effervescence of the Roaring Twenties on October 2 with works by period composers. Be transported by the sound of more than 50 musicians and hear jazz accents at the piano with Rhapsody in Blue, spellbinding rhythms with Ravel’s Bolero, the ebullient Belle excentrique inspired by the music hall, and Sibelius’ vibrant Seventh Symphony.
OSL and the Roaring '20s
Joel Ceausu
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- Tropical Atlantic heating up - Dorian expected in Florida by the weekend
- Where will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast scene
- St. Laurent part of simultaneous Quebec piano playing event
- Westmounters turn out for community heritage party
- CSL plans to reduce speed limit on Kildare, Guelph
- Hampstead ordered to pay resident $1,324
- SADB Martial Arts School offers free anti-bullying program
- SADB okay with new amended SPZ flood map
Most Popular
Articles
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- Joel Goldenberg: Paul McCartney's Band on the Run
- Meet Larry Day: Chomedey native brings giant event back home next month
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for southern Quebec
- New outdoor fitness modules for Beaconsfield
- Action500: Three fun things to do in Dorval
- Stewart Hall Art Gallery in Pointe-Claire presents ‘Secret Plans’ and ‘Gates’ as of Sept. 1
- Around City Hall
- A seventh mural on Saint-Laurent territory
- Where will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast scene
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- Joel Goldenberg: Paul McCartney's Band on the Run
- Meet Larry Day: Chomedey native brings giant event back home next month
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for southern Quebec
- New outdoor fitness modules for Beaconsfield
- Action500: Three fun things to do in Dorval
- Stewart Hall Art Gallery in Pointe-Claire presents ‘Secret Plans’ and ‘Gates’ as of Sept. 1
- Around City Hall
- A seventh mural on Saint-Laurent territory
- Where will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast scene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.