OSL and the Roaring 20s
AC_PHOTOGRAPHE

With vitality and a zest for life, the Orchestre symphonique de Laval’s Grands Concert series celebrates the full effervescence of the Roaring Twenties on October 2 with works by period composers. Be transported by the sound of more than 50 musicians and hear jazz accents at the piano with Rhapsody in Blue, spellbinding rhythms with Ravel’s Bolero, the ebullient Belle excentrique inspired by the music hall, and Sibelius’ vibrant Seventh Symphony.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.