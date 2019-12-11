Many Laval residents are asking about composting, and whether the city can collect organic waste from larger residential and commercial properties.
L'Abord-à-Plouffe councillor Vasilios Karidogiannis recently wrote on local Facebook page Laval Neighbourhood Watch that “Presently compost collection is everyone up to seven units… For larger condo buildings or rental complexes, the situation is very difficult to implement. How many bins would you need for a 15-storey building with 150 units for example? Who would take the bins out to the curb and bring them back in?”
He went on to suggest it would be difficult to manage: “Who would monitor what is actually put into the brown bins? If someone dumps something that does not go in brown bin, or toxic or flammable, how will (the) culprit be traced?” he wrote. “Is there enough room for 50 bins? 75 bins? 100 bins?”
Karidogiannis said an analysis is under way and once a plan is developed “it will be implemented full force… Right now we have distributed tens of thousands of bins to begin our composting over the last two years. We are expanding on that year after year.”
The Suburban contacted executive committee member Virginie Dufour for clarification.
For institutions, commerce and industries (ICI) says Dufour, organic material collection has been deployed to some on demand. “The city’s next deployment (2020-2022) will target residential building with eight units and more as well as ICIs with volumes similar to residential buildings.” The city will spend some $1.4 million on the next bin roll out over three years.
“A reflection is ongoing for ICI with more elevated volumes” she says, adding it’s a challenge as much for landlords (storage of new bins and containers, employee or resident participation) as for the city (quality of material, large-scale collection). “Management on a case-by-case basis may prove necessary for large producers of organic waste.”
As for the city’s biomethanization factory, which is currently in the phase of studies, plans and quotes, it is planned to receive the total volume of ICI on the territory to maximize its production.
The city will spend $100.2 million over the next three years to build the plant, which has a $196 million-price-tag, adjacent to the La Pinière water treatment plant in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul to convert organic matter into compost and energy using drying and biogas processes. When asked at the December council meeting about its progress or lack thereof, Dufour said a dedicated team has been working on the project for two years, and the plan is taking into account the errors of other jurisdictions. “Nevertheless, I assure you that the project is advancing.”
Once operational, it will process nearly 145,000 tons of organic material and sludge from residences, industries, businesses and institutions, as well as sewage and sludge from Laval’s three sewage treatment plants.
