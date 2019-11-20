Oregon Bar Ã Vin was created by a group of Laval-born restaurateurs who wanted to offer residents of Laval the opportunity to indulge in produce cultivated on local farms and sample privately imported wines from an extensive wine list. Don’t forget to take a look at the cocktail menu which has some very unique drinks on offer.
The menu contains a variety of delicious options for everyone, and the daily specials are not something to be missed. The restaurant has generous and elegant portion sizes and presentation. Guests can indulge in dishes like Panzanella salad, pork dumplings, poached peaches, agnolotti with shrimp and even fried chicken.
From 5-7, to dinner, or even post-dinner drinks, the wine bar is definitely one of Laval’s best kept secrets. During the summer months, the large and beautifully decorated terrace makes for a lovely evening of good food and wine.
As the night carries on, the dark wood bar and warm ambiance makes for a great atmosphere for all. The vibe inside Oregon Bar Ã Vin will have guests feeling like they are dining in downtown Montreal, without the difficulty of having to find parking, since there is a large parking lot right outside. And all will have a great night at the wine bar.
Oregon is located at 241 Boulevard Curé-Labelle . For reservations or more information call them at 579-641-1414 or visit them online at http://oregon.restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.