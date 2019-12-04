Laval’s Official Opposition slammed the city’s budget and its sixth tax increase in as many years.
"(Mayor Marc) Demers promised a tax increase in line with inflation, but in the last six years, he has received $25 million in overpayments,” says Fabreville councilor Claude Larochelle adding that the hikes are based “on mistaken inflation forecasting that was never corrected.”
Opposition and Parti Laval leader Michel Trottier said the evolution of the city’s workforce explains a lot about what he finds wrong with the city administration. "Since Demers took office, the number of employees has increased by 25 percent. If we look at the professional and administrative employees, the number of employees has doubled, while for blue-collar workers we are talking about an increase of just two percent per year.”
“The animal centre has been outright rejected by the Bureau des grands projets and the opening of the biomethanization plant planned for 2020 has been postponed until after 2022. The same fate has been accorded to the aquatic complex, which to date has not yet received funding from other levels of government.”
“When you add to this that Mayor Demers didn't even think it would be appropriate to consult with elected officials to find out the priorities of their districts, you can see why this budget does not reflect the needs and demands of Lavallois," says Larochelle.
Trottier told reporters after the city’s budget presentation that while Public Works will receive an extra $1.9 million for snow removal, it remains to be seen whether these additional financial resources will be sufficient for this winter: "We know that last winter was a disaster. Faced with this failure, the city has no choice but to give itself the means to do better. These are basic services.”
