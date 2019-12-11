Offender convicted and sentenced

A 74-year-old man has been sentenced in Quebec Court for indecent assault.
Antoine Laflèche was convicted in October 7 of the charge of indecent assault at the Quebec Court in Laval, and was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, three years' probation and will also be placed on the sex offenders registry. In June 2018, Laflèche was arrested for sex crimes committed in the early 1960s and lasting over more than 20 years. At the time of the events, he was part of the religious group La Mission de l’Esprit-Saint and used the name Laflèche Trudeau. The victims targeted were mainly young minors gravitating to his entourage.
Anyone who may have been a victim of this man is asked to contact Laval Police on their Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and citing file LVL- 170406-046.
