Nutcracker

It’s that time again. If you can’t wrangle the tickets to catch it live downtown or your kiddies’ rendition in your local school gym, then step or leap over to Cineplex Laval on December 13 and catch The Nutcracker ENCORE on a big screen. The timeless holiday classic comes alive as the tale of the Nutcracker doll that comes alive and finds himself in a battle with the Mouse King captivates audiences of all ages as only the Bolshoi Ballet on the boards of the Moscow theatre can do, accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. This whirlwind journey of enchantment features rising Bolshoi star soloist Margarita Shrainer as Marie and Principal Dancer Semyon Chudin as her Nutcracker Prince.

