The city’s new noise and nuisance bylaws have been amended, with shorter hours available for permissible construction work. Based on consultations with residents, contractors and a review of other cities’ bylaws, Laval’s new regulation only allows noise generated by construction work Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (reduced from 9 p.m.) and Saturdays, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (unlike 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. under the old rules). This type of noise remains prohibited on Sundays and public holidays.
Nuisance
Additions have also been made to the Nuisance bylaw, including prohibition of using an outdoor or indoor fireplace during periods of smog (as per Environment Canada); obligation to direct a beam of light to illuminate exclusively the terrain where the source of this light is located; prohibition of mowing land less than 2000 square metres with a stormwater retention basin or wetland, or those located in a conservation area. If so, only a two-metre strip adjacent to streets or other buildings will have to be mowed.
Canopy expands
Laval city council has awarded a $4.5 million contract to Jardin Dion to replace 1,300 diseased ash trees per year by 2022, for a total of 3,900 trees, to help grow the increase in the city’s canopy, which increased from 21.8 to 23.6 percent since 2011. In Laval, there are 120,000 trees in the public domain plus those on private territory, as well as more than 3,000 hectares of woodland. Some 4,000 new trees were planted last year, mainly in parks, medians and rights-of-way, and this year an additional 3,500 trees will be added to the balance sheet. Thanks to a $750,000 grant from the federal government and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the City announced that 7,200 plants, including a minimum of 1,500 trees, will be planted on private and institutional land to control urban heat islands (CUIs).
