New courts

Politicians, Games and centre officials join mascot Dynamik for a photo op.

Laval has inaugurated eight new beach volleyball courts at the Bois-de-Boulogne Sports Centre. Laval volleyball players and their visitors will be able to take advantage of these new facilities to practice their favorite sport, as will the athletes of the upcoming Quebec Games, whose 55th Final will be held in Laval in 2020. Fully funded by the city, the land will be managed by the centre.

