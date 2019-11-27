The city is moving forward with its pedestrian network expansion plan to add some 55 kilometres of comfortable and safe walks, bike paths, pedestrian corridors and more over the next three years.
Among the sections selected by Laval’s engineering department to begin work in 2020 are:
Esther between Foster and Dagenais West; Panneton between 9th and 12th avenues; Chomedey between the CHSLD de Laval and Saint-Elzéar West; Daniel-Johnson between Jacques-Bureau and Saint-Elzéar West; Rue la Périère between montée du Moulin and de Tilly; Déry between Romain and Adrien; Bédard between de Trèves and Saint-Elzéar East; de Treves between Bédard and Capitol; Adrien between Déry and montee du Moulin; de Tilly between montée du Moulin and la Périère; Boisvert between de Trèves and Saint-Elzéar.
