In the hands and vision of Gabrielle Boucher, the mundane, the everyday are imbued with new poetic relevance.
Se plaire à l’usage is a new free exhibit in the foyer of Maison des Arts from September 8 to November 3 that brings together a priori ordinary objects, and through Boucher’s creations carry a new discourse, that they exist otherwise. They recall details of our daily environment, questions, behaviors or even familiar memories as they are painstakingly inlaid in a painting or placed in the form of sculpture, in a world where the imagination takes hold of the habit, where incoherence overlaps the known.
In her work, Boucher explores the limits of the object without denying their essence. By the simplest means, she wants the viewer to dream while discovering the image of a reality.
For information call 450 662-4440 or email maisondesarts@laval.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.